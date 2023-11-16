Argentina's Presidential Election Won by Milei, Swinging Country to the Right

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina —resoundingly won Argentina's presidential election Sunday, swinging the country to the right following a fiercely polarized campaign in which he promised a dramatic shake-up to the state to deal with soaring inflation and rising poverty. With 99.4% of votes tallied in the presidential runoff, Milei had 55.7% and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.3%, according to Argentina's electoral authority.

It is the widest victory margin in a presidential race since the South American country's return to democracy in 1983. In the streets of Buenos Aires, drivers honked their horns and many took to the streets to celebrate in several neighborhoods. Outside Milei’s party headquarters, a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, a full-on party kicked off with supporters singing, buying beers from vendors and setting off colored smoke bombs. They waved Argentine flags and the yellow Gadsden flag, emblazoned with the words “Don't Tread On Me,” which Milei's movement has adopted. Inside, the self-described anarcho-capitalist who has been compared to former U.S





🏆 82. TIME » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina Economy Minister Massa and Right-Wing Populist Milei Head to Presidential RunoffEconomy minister and presidential hopeful Sergio Massa arrives to a polling station in Buenos Aires, Oct. 22, 2023.

Source: TIME - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Argentina election: Who is the far-right candidate Javier Milei?Voters in Argentina are heading to the polls today in a general election. It's taking place amid a challenging situation for the country with inflation running at 140 per cent and spiralling poverty.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Promoting Sustainability in Housing with Services: Insights from the Right Care, Right Place Right Time ProgramThe report explores strategies for ensuring the sustainability of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) Program, which deploys wellness teams in affordable housing sites to support low-income older adults. Finding reliable funding sources is a significant hurdle for these programs.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Javier Milei: From Economist to Presidential CandidateJavier Milei, the front-runner in Argentina's presidential election, has transformed from an eccentric economist to a leading candidate in just five years. He aims to lead South America's second-largest economy.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Javier Milei: From Economist to Presidential Front-RunnerIn Argentina, if you want to shock your parents, become a libertarian. 1843 magazine investigates the radical rockstar appeal of Javier Milei, one of the candidates in Argentina’s upcoming run-off election 👇

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »

Sergio Massa, Argentina’s Peronist candidate, outshines firebrand Javier MileiAlso on the daily podcast: states grow bolder about assassinations and remembering a peace-minded Israeli mayor

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »