Are team-based fighting games the future?

Tekken series producer Katsuhiro Harada has suggested that future installments of the game may have more team-based elements. Harada expressed concern about the future of one-on-one fighting games, stating that younger players today are more interested in team-based shooters.

He believes that the way fighting games are played has evolved over time, with younger players preferring team-orientated play where they can blame their team for losing a match.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tekken director asks why Americans want Waffle House to be a stage in Tekken 8Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Tekken 8 players are being tormented by cheaters weaponising absurdly massive fairy hats and metal cubesMollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Tekken 8 Review: A Major Improvement for the SeriesTekken 8 has revitalised the series and established itself back at the forefront of the FGC. The combat feels great with smooth inputs and stellar animations. The new characters have compelling personalities and different levels of complexity in-game.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Fans Express Their Fury Over Tekken 8's New Battle PassBandai Namco has introduced a new battle pass in Tekken 8, on top of purchasable skins and a season pass, and fans have had enough.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

'Easily one of the most intense games out there. It's dangerously addicting'The gamers who still can't get enough of Tekken, 30 years after it first came out

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Netflix viewers fight back tears as 'heartwarming' new film based on an 'incredible' true story is...Must Watch Trailer: Bill Nighy stars in real-life inspired The Beautiful Game. Bill Nighy plays the role of the squad's coach, Mal, who attempts to lead the team to world glory at the Homeless World Cup tournament in Rome.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »