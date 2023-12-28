Are Games Getting Too Big?

Games are big nowadays. That's not necessarily a bad thing—it's good to get value for your money. But the industry at-large has gone from having an identity Crysis over visual fidelity into wanting everything to be bigger, better, and forever. I'm left with a single question: is anybody else tired, dude? Some time in the past decade or so, games with focused identities—like Assassin's Creed—began to unravel into huge open-world RPG collectathons.

That's been somewhat redressed withGod of War games went from hack-and-slash levels to big explorable worlds with side-quests, Mass Effect and Dragon Age both turned from RPGs with focused adventures to an MMO-like design with Inquisition and Andromeda. Even Rocksteady's Batman catalogue wasn't safe, going from an Asylum, to a City, to an evenI mean, just look at Elden Ring. Souls games used to be something you could have a strong mental map of—I could probably draw a semi-accurate blueprint of the Undead Burg right now. I definitely couldn't for The Lands Betwee





