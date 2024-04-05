Archer's Test cricket return delayed until 2025, T20 World Cup still a goal

Archer will not play Test cricket until 2025 but this summer's T20 World Cup is "absolutely" a realistic goal, says managing director Rob Key . The T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States starts on 1 June. "Then hopefully next summer when we play India then the Ashes we get him back for Test cricket." However, his career has been hampered by injuries since and he missed the entire home summer last year with a stress fracture in his right elbow.
"Jofra's been out at Sussex's pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well," Key said. "He's now just gone back to the Caribbean, where he will play a little bit of club cricket, stuff like that. "It's all about getting himself ready for that T20 World Cup. He'll hopefully play the Pakistan series, but it's all fingers crossed with Jofra at the moment. "What we're going to do is take it slower than trying to go too quickly so we get him back for not just a short period, but a long perio
Ben Stokes makes himself unavailable for England’s T20 World Cup title defenceIt is understood Stokes has had no setback after briefly returning to bowling last month during England’s Test tour of India.
