Arbor Living Requests Removal of Age Limit on Purchase of Plots

Arbor Living, a company specializing in homes for the over-55s, is requesting Preston City Council to remove the age limit on the purchase of plots in a mini-estate. The company initially planned to create retirement properties but has received inquiries from adult children interested in buying separate bungalows for themselves and their parents.

This would allow them to be close to their parents while maintaining their independence.

