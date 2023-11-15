Approximately 678,000 State Pension Cases to be Reviewed for Possible Underpayments

Viscount Younger of Leckie has told the House of Lords the overall number of State Pension cases to be reviewed for possible underpayments is approximately 678,000, of which, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates 170,000 people may be affected and due arrears payments.

In response to a question on the progress of the LEAP (Legal Entitlement and Administrative Practice) exercise from Lord Palmer of Childs Hill during the Pensions Act 2004 and the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) debate on November 14, Viscount Younger said the DWP is ‘on track’ to complete the corrections exercise by the end of this year for married women (category BL) and those over 80 (category D), adding for ‘missed conversion cases’, it will run to late 2024 - the end of next year. Missed conversions affect people who have been widowed and their State Pension was not increased to include any amounts they are entitled to inherit from their late husband, wife or civil partner

