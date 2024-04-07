Approval Granted for Housing Development at Ashfield Mills Site

Anchor Housing has received approval from Bradford Council to develop the Ashfield Mills site in Idle. The plan includes demolishing the mill and constructing a building with 75 retirement flats and six houses.

The development aims to provide affordable housing options with sustainability in mind.

