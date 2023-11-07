Approval for Certificate of Lawfulness for Caravan Site in Kings Langley

On Friday, Three Rivers District Council approved an application for a certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of an area behind Harthall Lane, near Kings Langley. The land has been in continuous use as a caravan site for at least 10 years. Part of the site was approved for use as a caravan site in 2001, but the application sought to confirm a wider extent of the land being used for this purpose. Aerial photographs and statutory declarations were provided as evidence.

Five neighbors objected to the proposal

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Harthall Lane caravan site in Kings Langley confirmed lawfulCaravan site use has been confirmed as lawful for an area of land despite neighbours objecting to the proposal.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Kings Langley landlord given further fine after case reopensA Kings Langley landlord has been given a bigger fine after requesting to reopen her case.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Section 60 Stop and Search powers authorised in Abbots LangleyOfficers in Abbots Langley have been given Section 60 Stop and Search powers to ensure public safety during a fireworks display.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: LeBrun: Kings’ Drew Doughty still a throwback, even as he looks to evolveDoughty took us inside his thought process in tinkering with his craft: 'I worked really hard on it in the summer.'

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: How Spain won Euro 1964: Unheralded manager, Franco’s approval and Luis SuarezSpain won the second edition of the European Championship. This is the story behind their triumph over the USSR

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Scott Wright Rangers salute celebration vs Hearts lands Scott Arfield approvalPhilippe Clement introduced the attacker for Todd Cantwell at half-time at the national stadium and he made a huge impact as he scored and also started the move for James Tavernier's free-kick stunner.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »