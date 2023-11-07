HEAD TOPICS

Approval for Certificate of Lawfulness for Caravan Site in Kings Langley

Three Rivers District Council approves an application for a certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of a caravan site in Kings Langley. The land has been in continuous use as a caravan site for at least 10 years. Aerial photographs and statutory declarations were provided as evidence.

On Friday, Three Rivers District Council approved an application for a certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of an area behind Harthall Lane, near Kings Langley. The land has been in continuous use as a caravan site for at least 10 years. Part of the site was approved for use as a caravan site in 2001, but the application sought to confirm a wider extent of the land being used for this purpose. Aerial photographs and statutory declarations were provided as evidence.

Five neighbors objected to the proposal

