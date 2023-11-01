United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

THOUSANDS can apply for free £150 cost of living vouchers TOMORROW- and you could get cash by Christmas.Free cash payments worth £25 a week to start from TODAY – are you eligible?Not applied for a previous Household Support Fund payment within the last six monthsApplicants will receive the vouchers within six to eight weeks from applying. Councillor Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said: "Round 4 of the Household Support Fund is here to provide a helping hand to low-income households in the Dorset Council area. "Starting on 2 November, we're reopening this support that offers supermarket vouchers to those in need.BOOTED OU

You can get £3 off at KFC with a simple codeThere is also a way to get free popcorn chicken and, for some, free home delivery Read more ⮕

How do I apply for a heat pump grant in Scotland this year?Here is how heat pumps work and how to apply for funding to install one in Scotland this winter. Read more ⮕

Falkirk foster carers to get more money following national agreementThe Scottish Government is funding the new rates which now apply across all local authorities Read more ⮕

VAR 'chaos' has already cost Liverpool and another mistake is now being madeThe IFAB have said they won't permit live broadcast of audio regarding on-field VAR decisions despite increased calls after Liverpool controversy at Tottenham Read more ⮕

El Nino drought: Panama Canal cuts ship numbers furtherThe new restrictions will likely further increase the cost of shipping goods around the world. Read more ⮕

How much does a 3D printer cost and how much should you pay this Black Friday?Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Read more ⮕