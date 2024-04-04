Apple Reportedly Developing Robot Assistant for Home Use

One product that could be in the works includes a robot assistant for home use . It would further comprise “an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around," Gurman noted. John Giannandrea , Apple 's senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, is reportedly spearheading the development. Apple has not publically discussed such a product, but if it's indeed working on it, it would likely be in the early stages .

There is also a chance that the tech giant might scrap the project altogether as it has done in the past with many ideas. I trained a humanoid that could live in your home, wash dishes, and look after your grandma – but creators issue warning. In 2021, Amazon introduced its $1,600 Astro smart home robot. The robot can do things like wheel itself around the house, engage in conversation, and even grab a beverage. This integration between the two products, the company said, could offer users peace of mind in both their homes and businesses

