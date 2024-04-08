Apple may add pressure sensors to next-gen Apple Pencil

Code found in the latest iPadOS 17.5 suggests that Apple could be adding pressure sensors to the Apple Pencil, allowing for new gesture-based controls such as 'Squeeze' for quick interactions. This could offer digital artists an unprecedented level of control and pressure sensitivity.

