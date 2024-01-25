Apple Macintosh: The Computer That Still Has Fans After 40 Years

On 24 January 1984, the Apple Macintosh 128K personal computer was unveiled to the world, but 40 years later it still has a loyal following of fans – and users. David Blatner still has practically every Macintosh computer he ever bought. But one in particular stands out – the first. He remembers the neat way the screen was laid out; the glossy manual; the cassette tape tutorials explaining how to use the machine. It was everything he felt a computer should be.

He had seen early iterations of personal computers as a young child. He used to ride his bicycle to Xerox's Palo Alto Research Center in California where his stepfather worked in the 1970s. There, Blatner got to try early personal computers such as the Alto, which had a graphical interface and a mouse. "A computer that would work for a single person – that was, in itself, mind-boggling," remembers Blatner, who is now president of CreativePro Network, an online resource for creative professionals. But it would take another decade before he got one of his own – with the arrival of the Apple Macintos





