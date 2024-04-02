Apple faces lawsuit over AirTags being used as stalking devices

Around the same size as a 50p, the tags are so light they can be attached to almost anything. They were designed to help people keep track of their own property, particularly when it's lost or stolen. Costing less than £30, AirTags have reunited their owners with misplaced suitcases and even lost pets.
But the same device has also prompted a lawsuit against Apple which alleges that, partly due to Apple's negligence, AirTags have become 'the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers' because they can be covertly used to give 'real-time location information to track victims'. LaPrecia Sanders (R) is trying to sue Apple, after her son Andre Smith was killed by his ex-girlfriend in Indiana in 2022. ITV News spoke to LaPrecia Sanders, one of those trying to sue Apple, after her son Andre Smith was killed by his ex-girlfriend outside an Indiana bar in 2022. She described how he told the friend he was with that night that he believed someone was following him and kept checking his phon
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: techradar - 🏆 51. / 63 Read more »