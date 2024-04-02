Apple faces lawsuit over AirTags being used as stalking devices

Around the same size as a 50p, the tags are so light they can be attached to almost anything. They were designed to help people keep track of their own property, particularly when it's lost or stolen. Costing less than £30, AirTags have reunited their owners with misplaced suitcases and even lost pets.

But the same device has also prompted a lawsuit against Apple which alleges that, partly due to Apple's negligence, AirTags have become 'the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers' because they can be covertly used to give 'real-time location information to track victims'. LaPrecia Sanders (R) is trying to sue Apple, after her son Andre Smith was killed by his ex-girlfriend in Indiana in 2022. ITV News spoke to LaPrecia Sanders, one of those trying to sue Apple, after her son Andre Smith was killed by his ex-girlfriend outside an Indiana bar in 2022. She described how he told the friend he was with that night that he believed someone was following him and kept checking his phon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple fined €1.8bn by EU for breaking streaming rulesIt comes after Spotify complained about a block on telling users about cheaper alternatives to app store.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Apple is right not to rush headlong into generative AIOne day the Vision Pro could exploit the technology to the full

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Do the new M3 MacBook Airs just complicate Apple's lineup even more?Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Apple: iPhone China sales slide as Huawei soars, report saysApple phone sales fell 24% in the first six weeks of the year, according to researcher Counterpoint.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

EU takes a bite out of Apple with $2B in-app purchase fineCupertino blames Spotify, says Commission is just giving preference to another European company

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Apple julkisti uudet M3-sirulliset MacBook Air -tehokannettavatMarkus Mesiä on teknologia- ja pelitoimittaja, joka on viimeisen vuosikymmenen aikana kirjoittanut useisiin kotimaisiin medioihin. Sydämen asioita ovat pelien lisäksi ennen kaikkea musiikki ja urheilu. Viimeksi mainittu tosin lähinnä kotisohvalta katsottuna ja analysoituna.

Source: techradar - 🏆 51. / 63 Read more »