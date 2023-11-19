Apple, Disney and IBM pause advertising on X amid antisemitism storm

Firms including Apple, Disney and IBM have paused advertising on X amid an antisemitism storm on the site. It comes after X owner Elon Musk amplified an antisemitic trope on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The boycott has also been picking up steam in the wake of an investigation by a US group which flagged ads appearing next to pro-Nazi posts on X. Mr Musk has denied his post was antisemitic and has threatened to sue over the advertising investigation.

Left-leaning pressure group Media Matters for America said it had identified ads bought by high-profile firms next to posts including Hitler quotes, praise of Nazis and Holocaust denial. A spokesperson for X told the BBC that the company does not intentionally place brands "next to this kind of content" and the platform is dedicated to combatting antisemitism. Mr Musk said on Saturday that X would file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against Media Matters "the split second court opens on Monday





