Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, enjoys beach vacation with rumored boyfriend Vittorio Assaf, 65

Aoki Lee Simmons , 21, enjoyed frolicking in the sand with her rumored boyfriend Vittorio Assaf , 65 during a recent vacation in the Caribbean . The BCBG model, who is the daughter of music mogul Russell Simmons, 66, and designer Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, showcased her lithe form in a multi-colored string bikini in shades of orange, green and red, with a matching bandeau top. She appeared makeup-free and wore her long dark hair in natural curls around her shoulders.

The cover model accessorized with a thin gold chain around her neck. Meanwhile, the restaurateur, who is 44 years her senior, sported a pair of blue and white swim trunks. Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, shared a kiss with her boyfriend Vittorio Assaf, 65 while on vacation in the Caribbean April 2 He accessorized with long chunky white gold chain. His salt and pepper hair was combed back from his face. It's unclear how long the two have been dating

