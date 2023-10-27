Antrim Coast Road hit by landslide

Part of the A2 Antrim coast road may remain closed at the weekend after a landslide.
The Department for Infrastructure said its staff "have been on site throughout the day" trying to clear the debris. Read more:
BBCNewsNI »
County Antrim Coast Road impassable after landslidePolice warn road users not to try to use the A2 Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally. Read more ⮕
Landslide in Co Antrim should be avoided by road usersThe landslide has happened between Glenarm and Ballygally Co Antrim Read more ⮕
Mid and East Antrim Council: Ageing play parks may close for safety reasonsMid and East Antrim councillors agree to a four-week community consultation on the future of sites. Read more ⮕
Antrim GAA legend Neil McManus urges NI fans to give Casement Park a chanceIf Northern Ireland qualify for Euro 2028, they could play their home games at Casement Park Read more ⮕
Belfast man 'shocked' at sheep washed up in Co Antrim'It was just so random' Read more ⮕
Man dies in hospital days after serious crash in Co AntrimThe crash took place on the A8 near Ballynure on October 21 Read more ⮕