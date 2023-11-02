Antony exchange summed up Man United's frustration in Newcastle embarrassment

Manchester United were always in a bit of a lose-lose situation heading into their clash with Newcastle last night. Fail to win, and the doubts over Erik ten Hag would only grow, while winning the match would be caveated by the fact it was against a second-string side in a second-string competition.

After a calamitous cameo at the weekend, Antony needed a big improvement more than most. Instead of turning a corner, he went around in a trademark circle once again.His hopes of having a good game were boosted after just a minute when Newcastle left-back Matt Targett went off with an injury, leaving Anthony Gordon with a target on his back in a makeshift defensive role.

Antony rarely managed to get the better of the full-back in front of him and was guilty of poor decision-making in the final third, often overplaying the ball until he lost possession or impatiently hoofing it into the box without any care or consideration. headtopics.com

The 23-year-old was by no means the worst player on the pitch; after all, he survived the half-time changes unlike Dalot and Casemiro, though he is a particular problem given he is Ten Hag's man and an expensive one at that.

It is, of course, a wider issue at the club that their new manager was able to spend such a hefty amount on a player of Antony's quality, though the player and manager must take the bulk of it. United resorted to last-ditch loan signings in the January transfer window because money was so limited, and even this past summer, they found themselves restricted financially as they looked to develop the squad further. headtopics.com

This was not only a defeat that highlighted United's struggles of late; it also highlighted plenty of the mistakes of old that continue to plague the club on what feels like a weekly basis.

