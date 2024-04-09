Antonio Rudiger's Performance Against Erling Haaland Justifies Roy Keane's Criticism

Antonio Rudiger did a job on Erling Haaland *again* to justify Roy Keane’s dig as Manchester City and Real Madrid tease the next big rivalry in European football. “It was something, as you English people call it, a ‘thrashing’. We are looking forward to this game… There is a bit, we want revenge.
” “Revenge” was the word reverberating around Madrid in the days leading up to their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City; Antonio Rudiger admitted they “wanted” that from this tie. City’s past failures in the Champions League were a dark cloud hanging over Pep Guardiola’s reign but they A 5-1 win on aggregate in the semi-finals against Real Madrid sent them on their way to make history after the same opponents produced a remarkable late comeback having previously looked dead and buried to consign Man City to *even more* Champions League heartache the year prior. Real Madrid are rarely “thrashed” in this competition so the manner of last season’s exit would have stung for a good while. With Madrid and City among the favourites to win this year’s Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s side would have anticipated facing the Premier League champions at some point, but they would have expected this eagerly-awaited clash to come later than the quarter-final stag
Antonio Rudiger Erling Haaland Manchester City Real Madrid Champions League Rivalry Revenge Performance Criticism Favorites
