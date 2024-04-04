Antler Launches Spring Sale with Discounts on Luggage

Antler has just launched a spring sale online with reductions on a range of luggage. If you have a holiday booked now is the ideal time to revamp your suitcases and cabin bags . You can make a saving on a number of items, including the Prestwick Cabin Bag which is selling fast, with grey, khaki and black colours to choose from. The product description reads: "A lightweight, water-resistant, soft-shell suitcase , Prestwick is a classic choice.
Extremely robust, this suitcase is built to last and has a neat, chic silhouette. "The four, 360-degree double spinner wheels ensure an effortless glide. Two front pockets ensure easy access to those travel essentials, whilst inside a mesh lid pocket, zipped pockets and packing straps will help keep your packing organised." The measurements are 55 x 35 x 20 cm, which fits into the Ryanair carry onboard luggage rules of 55 x 40 x 20cm. This Chelsea Weekend bag is 40% off. You can buy it now for £96 down from £16
Antler Spring Sale Luggage Suitcases Cabin Bags Prestwick Cabin Bag Lightweight Water-Resistant Soft-Shell Suitcase 360-Degree Double Spinner Wheels Travel Essentials Mesh Lid Pocket Zipped Pockets Packing Straps Ryanair Chelsea Weekend Bag Discount
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »