Antler Launches Spring Sale with 50% Off Ryanair-Approved Cabin Bag

Antler has launched a bumper spring sale with reductions across lots of items. One stand-out item is a Ryanair-approved cabin bag that has been reduced by 50%. The Prestwick Cabin Bag is selling fast, with grey, khaki and black colours to choose from. The product description reads: "A lightweight, water-resistant, soft-shell suitcase , Prestwick is a classic choice. Extremely robust, this suitcase is built to last and has a neat, chic silhouette.
"The four, 360-degree double spinner wheels ensure an effortless glide. Two front pockets ensure easy access to those travel essentials, whilst inside a mesh lid pocket, zipped pockets and packing straps will help keep your packing organised." The measurements are 55 x 35 x 20 cm, which fit into the Ryanair carry onboard luggage rules of 55 x 40 x 20cm. The Antler bag is on sale for £85, down from £175 but you'll have to be quick if you want it as the sale is only on for a limited time onl
