Antiques Roadshow Expert Leaves Guest Disappointed with Valuation

BBC Antiques Roadshow experts usually leave people delighted after discovering their item is worth an eye-watering amount of cash. However, it's not always the case for everyone.

"A gentleman pulled this green glass bottle out of his bag and I looked at him and said, 'What would you like to know?' He said, 'I want to check the date of it' and I said, 'Are you a collector, have you inherited it? where is it from?' And he said he'd bought it from an antique shop so I knew I had to tread carefully."

However Will heartbreakingly had to reveal that what the man believed was worth a fair buck, was in fact nothing more than a plain green glass bottle - and worse still, worth no value at all. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages.

