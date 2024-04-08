Antiques Expert Caroline Hawley Shares Her Experiences on Bargain Hunt

Caroline Hawley , a renowned antiques expert , shares her experiences on the TV show Bargain Hunt . She joined the show in 2013 after working on BBC's Flog It! for a year. Caroline expresses her excitement and honor to be part of the Bargain Hunt presenting team . She enjoys spending time with talented experts and enthusiastic teams on the hunt for bargains. However, she also shares her biggest loss at auction, which was a pair of Arts and Crafts iron and copper candle stands .

On the other hand, she mentions the greatest profit she made on the show, which was a chandelier in the form of a hot air balloon

Caroline Hawley Antiques Expert Bargain Hunt TV Show Losses Auction Flog It! Presenting Team Arts And Crafts Candle Stands Profit Chandelier Hot Air Balloon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bargain Hunt viewers threaten to 'switch off' minutes into showFans took to social media to have their say

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

BBC Bargain Hunt players scream over what £5 item sells for'That's just amazing'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Bargain Hunt 'hidden gem' makes STAGGERING profit as valuation expert gives shocked reactionA Bargain Hunt couple have made an astonishing profit after taking in an old watch, Antiques expert Raj Bisram was blown away after the profit made on the item.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Bargain Hunt 'hidden gem' makes STAGGERING profit as valuation expert gives shocked reactionA Bargain Hunt couple have made an astonishing profit after taking in an old watch, Antiques expert Raj Bisram was blown away after the profit made on the item.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Inside Bargain Hunt's Kate Bliss' life off-screen including hidden music talentBargain Hunt expert Kate Bliss has been a familiar face on our screens for many years, having made her TV debut by chance, but what do we know about her life off-screen?

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Bargain Hunt 'hidden gem' makes STAGGERING profitA 'hidden gem' on Bargain Hunt has made a staggering profit on a watch, provoking a shocked reaction from antiques expert Raj Bisram.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »