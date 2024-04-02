Anthony Taylor to referee Manchester United vs Liverpool

Anthony Taylor will referee the upcoming Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm). The 45-year-old will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. John Brooks has been named as VAR with Richard West his assistant. However, it is the Taylor appointment which has raised eyebrows - on either side - due to his well-documented history with United and Liverpool.

The fact that Taylor was born in Greater Manchester has prompted questions from Liverpool fans. But the man in the middle supports National League outfit Altrincham rather than either of the bigger hitters in Manchester. He has history with both clubs having controversially sent-off Casemiro in United's match against Southampton last season following VAR interventio

