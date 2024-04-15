Anthony Martial to Leave Manchester United at the End of the Season

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will be losing one of their longest-serving players at the end of the season as reports confirm the star's exit as '100% confirmed.

for some time now given his precarious contract situation, but reports now have confirmed that the 28-year-old will leave the club after nine years. Fabrizio Romano confirmed Martial's exit from the club when providing an update on the attacker's situation via X.The Italian Journalist posted: "Anthony Martial will leave Man United at the end of the season, no doubts. He’s gonna pick his favorite option as next club in the coming months, now focused on recovery."

Martial has faced a challenging season at United, plagued by injuries and a perceived lack of trust from Ten Hag, leaving him surplus to requirements as his contract expires at the end of the season.Tom Jenkins is a Social Editor and Journalist for SPORTBible. Specialises in Football and F1 but has experience covering a variety of sports such as MMA, Boxing and Cricket. Suffers weekly as an Evertonian.

Anthony Martial Manchester United Exit Club Contract New Club

