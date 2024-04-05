Anthony Kim: From Golf Star to Life-Threatening Crisis

In his pomp, Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour titles and reached sixth in the world before disappearing from the game in 2012. Now, 12 years later, he is making a comeback. During his absence, his life took a dangerous turn, but he has emerged as a reflective and grateful figure.
Kim speaks about his experience and his new perspective on life.
