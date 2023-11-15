Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to fight on historic night for boxing

A historic night for boxing has been confirmed with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to fight in separate bouts on a star-studded show in Saudi Arabia on 23 December. Joshua will take on Otto Wallin in the main event while Wilder will be in action against former world champion Joseph Parker two days before Christmas. Those fights are viewed as a stepping stone to bring the heavyweight rivals together in the ring in 2024 in a fight that has been eight years in the making.

The confirmed card also includes Daniel Dubois in action against Jarrell Miller, the American who failed a string of drug tests in 2019 that led to his world title fight against Joshua being cancelled. In total, there will be eight fights on the card, six of those at heavyweight, bringing together some of boxing’s biggest names and promotional rivals, including long-time rivals Eddie Hearn and Frank Warre

