Anthony Gordon shines at Newcastle after being written off by Everton fans

Well, put it this way, I don't think anybody is ahead of him as things currently stand.

In 29 Premier League starts this season, plus one PL sub appearance, Anthony Gordon has had 18 direct goal involvements, scoring ten and getting eight assists. Gordon showing yet another facet of his game when taking most of the set-pieces against Tottenham, Schar scoring his header from a Gordon corner.

These ‘experts’ reckoning that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish are still ahead of Anthony Gordon when it comes to the crunch with Gareth Southgate and England.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Eddie Howe Everton Signing Scapegoat

