Ant McPartlin's Love Life: From Lisa Armstrong to Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin, one half of our favourite TV presenting duo of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has a love life as interesting as his career. When he's not on screen, Ant can be found snuggling up with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett and their two adorable dogs. However, the path to love wasn't always smooth for the 47 year old star and he had a tough time after his 11 year marriage to Lisa Armstrong ended.

Their split came as a shock to fans and their divorce was finally settled after a reported two year long battle. The TV star went on to find love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie and the couple recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary. Let's take a closer look at Ant's love life as he returns to our screens in the jungle... Lisa Armstrong Ant first crossed paths with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong back in 1994 when he was making waves with Declan Donnelly as PJ and Duncan with their hit single Let's Get Ready To Rumble. The pair met at a concert they were both performing at in their early 20s and the I'm A Celebrity host wasted no time in getting her numbe





