Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Al-Jazeera footage showed nearly identical scenes as the day before, with dozens of men digging through the grey rubble of demolished multistorey buildings in search of survivors.
Israel said those strikes killed dozens of militants, including a senior Hamas commander involved in the militants’ bloody October 7 rampage that ignited the war, and destroyed militant tunnels beneath the buildings.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres "is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza" including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp, his spokesman has said.Mr Dujarric said: "The secretary-general reiterates that all parties must abide by international law, international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.
As when Israeli troops first pushed into Gaza in larger numbers over the weekend, internet and phone service was cut for several hours on Wednesday. Israeli officials say Hamas's military infrastructure, including hundreds of miles of underground tunnels, is concentrated in the city, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war.
More than 80 Palestinians, out of many thousands wounded in the war, will be taken in for treatment, Egypt's Health Ministry said, and a field hospital has been set up in an Egyptian town near the crossing.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said such blackouts make it harder for civilians to seek safety. “Even the potentially life-saving act of calling an ambulance becomes impossible,” said spokeswoman Jessica Moussan.
The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,805, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.