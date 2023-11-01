Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Al-Jazeera footage showed nearly identical scenes as the day before, with dozens of men digging through the grey rubble of demolished multistorey buildings in search of survivors.

Israel said those strikes killed dozens of militants, including a senior Hamas commander involved in the militants’ bloody October 7 rampage that ignited the war, and destroyed militant tunnels beneath the buildings.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp, his spokesman has said.Mr Dujarric said: “The secretary-general reiterates that all parties must abide by international law, international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. headtopics.com

As when Israeli troops first pushed into Gaza in larger numbers over the weekend, internet and phone service was cut for several hours on Wednesday. Israeli officials say Hamas’s military infrastructure, including hundreds of miles of underground tunnels, is concentrated in the city, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war.

More than 80 Palestinians, out of many thousands wounded in the war, will be taken in for treatment, Egypt’s Health Ministry said, and a field hospital has been set up in an Egyptian town near the crossing. headtopics.com

The International Committee of the Red Cross said such blackouts make it harder for civilians to seek safety. “Even the potentially life-saving act of calling an ambulance becomes impossible,” said spokeswoman Jessica Moussan.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,805, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. headtopics.com

Newsnight, Archive: Palestinians prepare for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza (2005)Archive: Palestinians prepare for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza (2005) Read more ⮕

Israeli settlers face eviction as government pulls out of GazaIn 2005, Newsnight's Mark Urban interviews Israeli settlers whose homes are being bulldozed by their own government as part of the Gaza withdrawal plan. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Push Deeper into Gaza StripIsraeli ground forces have advanced further into the Gaza Strip, escalating the conflict. Read more ⮕

Israeli PM declares ‘time for war’ after rejecting calls for Gaza ceasefireThe UN warned that air strikes in Gaza are hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of civilians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siegeIsrael’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejected calls for a ceasefire and the said the war would be long and difficult. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Attack Hamas in Northern GazaIsraeli ground forces have launched an attack on Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza. The military reports that around 800,000 people have fled the area since the war began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vows to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel. The military has successfully rescued one captive held by Hamas, supporting Netanyahu's claim that the ground war will aid in recovering more hostages. Read more ⮕