Another Cold Snap Expected in the UK After a Warm Weekend

Brits are set to endure another cold snap after a balmy few days this weekend. Forecasters said that temperatures could rise to 21C in parts of the UK this weekend, with south-east England looking set for a few days of particularly pleasant weather. But after that, temperatures are set to plummet from next Monday for much of the country, with a band of low pressure sweeping in from the north.

Lancashire, Cumbria and central Scotland could see the mercury fall to 2C, while temperatures will drop to 4C in north Wales and parts of Northumbria, County Durham and East Yorkshire. Strong winds are likely to make the weather seem even colder, with 50mph gusts felt in Northern Ireland next Monday. Jo Farrow, a meteorologist at Netweather, said: "There will be a change during the weekend to cooler, fresher feeling air and a northerly nip in the air for the start of the next working week." Temperatures will tumble from the high teens for the end of this week down into single figures for Monday and Tuesday. Manchester will be closer to 8C by Monday, feeling more like just 4C, Brighton might record 11C on the thermometer but will feel more like 6C in the rain and strong gusts

UK Cold Snap Temperatures Weather Low Pressure Winds

