Annual Doomsday Clock Announcement to be Made Today

Today the world will find out if we’re a step closer to Armageddon. The annual Doomsday Clock announcement will be made this afternoon – and this year, the world has been warned to ‘pay attention’. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock in 1947 in the wake of the first atomic weapons, to convey threats to humanity and the planet. Last year, the clock was moved to just 90 seconds to midnight – the closest it’s ever been since the yearly announcements began.

In last year’s setting of the clock, the conflict in Ukraine and threats of nuclear weapons in the ongoing war were cited as reasons for the chosen time. This year, increased tensions between China and Taiwan, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Gaza are just a few of the concerns expected to be highlighte





