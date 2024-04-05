Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Film Together in Atlanta for 80s-Inspired Project

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor were spotted filming together in Atlanta for a mysterious project set in the 1980s involving dinosaurs. Hathaway wore a blue and pink patchwork minidress while McGregor sported 80s-style short shorts and a matching polo.

Anne Hathaway Ewan Mcgregor Atlanta Filming 1980S Dinosaurs

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ewan McGregor, 52, sweetly kisses wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 39, as they are supported by his...Based on the novel by Amor Towles, the series stars Ewan as a Russian count who is dispossessed by the Bolsheviks and sentenced to house arrest in a swank hotel. Mary plays a Soviet film star.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ewan McGregor's response after being accused of forgetting his Scottish rootsEwan McGregor returns to screens with wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead in upcoming Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman In Moscow, and he's been speaking about how he's always accused by fans of not being true to his Scots roots.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

A Gentleman in Moscow review: Ewan McGregor is mesmerisingThis adaptation of Amor Towles’s bestselling 2016 novel is surprisingly emotional

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Ewan McGregor Says Intimacy Coordinator Was ‘Necessary’ On Set For Sex Scenes With Wife“It’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.”

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy to Star in Versace Ad CampaignAnne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy have been chosen as the new faces of the Versace Icons campaign. The announcement was made by creative director Donatella Versace, who praised the actors' talent and iconic presence. Both Hathaway and Murphy are Academy Award winners, adding star power to the brand. The campaign will feature Hathaway flaunting her midriff in a denim ensemble.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Anne Hathaway Talks Sheer Skirts, Spring Trends And Dining With Donatella“I’m very excited that people are pairing skirts with sneakers,” says Anne Hathaway, the star of the new Versace Icons campaign. “I think we’re all much happier and we’ll probably live longer.”

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »