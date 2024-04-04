Anna Paquin uses cane at film premiere

Anna Paquin was seen using a cane to help her get around at the New York City premiere of her new film A Bit Of Light. The 41-year-old actress, who was joined by her husband and former True Blood costar Stephen Moyer, looked sensational in an angular black sequined dress that matched her 54-year-old husband's all-black look. The lovebirds put on a unified front at the premiere for the new film, which Anna stars in and Stephen directed.
She plays a recovering alcoholic who reunites with her estranged father (played by Ray Winstone) after she loses custody of her daughters, who go to live with her ex-husband and his current partner. During the event at the Crosby Street Hotel, Anna admitted the last two years had been 'difficult' for her, while alluding to recent health struggles that had impacted her mobility, according to Peopl
