Anna Paquin Thanks Fans for Support After Using Cane at Film Premiere

Anna Paquin expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from fans after being seen using a cane at the premiere of her new film. She mentioned that she was touched by people's kindness and interest in her well-being.

After a two-year health battle, this was her first red carpet appearance in a year and a half. She expressed her gratitude for the support and hinted at sharing more details about her health journey in the future.

Anna Paquin Support Cane Film Premiere Health Battle

