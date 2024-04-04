Anna Paquin attends premiere with cane as she reveals undisclosed health condition

Actress Anna Paquin attended a red carpet event with the assistance of a cane on Wednesday as it was revealed she has been struggling with an undisclosed health condition . The two-year battle has left her with mobility problems and speech issues. She put in an appearance at the premiere of her new film A Bit of Light in New York City, alongside her actor husband Stephen Moyer, 54, who directed her in the indie film.

Anna admitted she’s had a ‘difficult’ time over the last two years but was all smiles as she posed with her spouse, who she met when they co-starred together on hit HBO vampire show True Blood. The 41-year-old, who wore a black sequinned mini-dress with dark tights and boots, told People: ‘It hasn’t been easy.’ She has not shared the nature of her health condition, but a source told the outlet she is hoping to bounce back, clarifying: ‘ will hopefully make a full recover

