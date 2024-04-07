Animal Rescue Centre Prepares for Busiest Season with Thirteen Fox Cubs

An animal rescue centre has said it already has thirteen fox cubs to look after, as it gears up for its busiest season . Staff at Vale Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, near Tewkesbury, said they are working flat out to keep the young pups bottle-fed, while also preparing for the arrival of many more injured animals. "We're coming up to our busiest season , the baby season," said wildlife care assistant, Megan Phillips.

"The winter season is more about rescuing hedgehogs and pigeons for us, but we are starting to step into our baby season, which does come very quickly.The fox cubs will eventually be released back into the wild. Ms Phillips said staff are working around the clock to rear the fox cubs, so they can eventually be released back into the wild. She said rearing the cubs is a complex process, as too much exposure to humans will mean they are tame when they are released."We only handle them when very necessary - that’s why we keep weighing and feeding down to as little as possible. "We are quite lucky, once they do join other fox cubs they lose any sort of socialising that they have with humans.

