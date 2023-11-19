Angle of Repose: A Collection of Contemporary and Antique Design

The longer you linger, the more details and surface texture are revealed: there’s a row of ornate, black-stained Victorian papier-mâché chairs adorned with gilded botanical patterns and mother-of-pearl marquetry that glitter as they catch the light, a series of hand-blown glass vessels in a gradient of mossy to emerald green, and a set of sterling silver cutlery with thin floral handles inlaid with droplet-size garnets.

In the far corner, a gauzy wool net envelops a four-poster bed from the 19th century, weighed down by paving stones wrapped in embroidered silk handkerchiefs. The exhibition, which is open through 27 January 2024, is the gallery’s second collection of contemporary and antique design inspired by literary history. ‘Angle of Repose’ borrows its name from a 1971 Wallace Stegner novel about multiple generations of a family longing for connection and fighting to survive. It’s also an engineering term for the steepest point at which a loose material stays put. Both meanings are about limits and the brink of instabilit





