Angellica Bell: Christmas should be about making memories, not debt

A familiar face on our telly since the early noughties, Angellica Bell knows her stuff when it comes to saving money. The 47 year old, who co-hosts Shop Smart Save Money on Channel 5, is sure about one thing this Christmas, it should be all about "making memories, not debt." The mum of two is a huge fan of the festive season but believes that experiences and love should overshadow endless spending in the run up to the big day. She told us: "We’re in a cost of living crisis in the UK.

Families could consider not buying gifts and just being together, and eating. You really need to live for the moment and enjoy yourself." From as far back as 2001 Angellica has felt passionately about educating others on taking a sensible approach to money. She hosted Short Change on CBBC alongside The Gadget Show’s Ortis Deley - a show that empowered young people on saving, money spending and getting value - and most recently joined forces with money expert Martin Lewis on his show, prompting the nation into paying their credit card balances off in full each mont

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BİKERUMOR: Bell Updates Entry-Level Sanction Helmet for 2023Bell has released the updated Sanction 2 and Sanction 2 DLX full-face helmets for 2023. The DLX model includes MIPS crash protection and both helmets offer improved appearance, ventilation, and comfort. The Sanction 2 DLX provides good warmth for a full-face DH helmet.

Source: bikerumor | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Man, 22, arrested in connection with fire at Claire's shop in KilmarnockThe blaze was discovered just after midnight, officials have confirmed.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Spat on, assaulted and threatened - two in five shop workers face weekly abuse, report saysThe research comes as a group of more than 55 leading businesses have signed an open letter to Minister for Policing Chris Philp calling for more police action over high levels of abuse.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Attacks on Shop Workers on the Rise, Survey FindsNew research reveals that two out of five shop workers face abuse from customers every week, with incidents including shouting, spitting, threats, and physical assault. The abuse is causing high levels of stress and anxiety among employees, leading many to consider quitting their jobs.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: The Style Attic Leeds: Business opens new boutique in Swillington after transforming former laundretteA much-loved Leeds boutique has opened a new shop after transforming a former laundrette.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: The Body Shop to be Sold in £207m DealHigh street beauty retailer, The Body Shop, is set to be sold to a private equity group in a £207 million deal. The sale is expected to be finalised by December 31, according to company bosses. The Brazilian cosmetics maker, Natura & Co, reached a deal with Aurelius Group for the sale. It is unclear if the sale will lead to store closures or job losses. Natura said the agreement includes a potential earn-out of £90 million, to be paid within five years of the transaction closing.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »