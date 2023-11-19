Angelina Jolie and Sons Support Zahara as She Joins AKA Sorority

Angelina Jolie and her sons Pax and Maddox support Zahara as she joins AKA sorority at Spelman College. The new members were welcomed with a luncheon at The Whitley Hotel in Atlanta.





🏆 1. DailyMailCeleb » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight blasts her 'lies' about Israeli war against Hamas saying he's...Actor Jon Voight has criticized his daughter Angelina Jolie over her Israel-Palestine views.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog publicly blasts Angelina Jolie'She's never been to Palestine or Israel.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Angelina Jolie Is Committed To Dressing Up At The AirportWhile her shoes aren’t exactly comfortable, they are easy to take off in the security line.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Crown Season Five: Who Is Penelope Knatchbull Aka Lady Romsey?The close friend of Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was played by Natascha McElhone in season five. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Her mom is Oscar-nominated, dad worked with Angelina Jolie, grandma is a movie icon, her half-sister...'Miami Vice' star Don Johnson heads to the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere with his wife Kelley Phleger. Don keeps it simple in black top and white pants, while his wife wears a floral silk jacket.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Her mom is Oscar-nominated, dad worked with Angelina Jolie, grandma is a movie icon, her half-sister...'Miami Vice' star Don Johnson heads to the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere with his wife Kelley Phleger. Don keeps it simple in black top and white pants, while his wife wears a floral silk jacket.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »