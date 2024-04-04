Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Celebrate Broadway Musical Premiere

Big night on Broadway with daughter Vivienne is almost here, and the two are celebrating with quite the star-studded crowd. A musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie of the same name.

Angelina and Vivienne are working together as producers: 'Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people.'

Angelina Jolie poses with mini-me daughter Vivienne, 15, during preview of their stage version of...Angelina Jolie stuns as she steps out with her daughter. The 'Girl, Interrupted' star is seen in all smiles as she enjoys her day with Vivienne in New York,

