Angel Tree Initiative Provides Christmas Presents for Children of Inmates

Children and young people who have a parent in prison are the unseen victims of crime, caught up in events over which they have no control. Kent Community Foundation recently awarded a sum of money to the Angel Tree initiative so they could buy Christmas presents for the children of inmates at HMP Swaleside, HMP Elmley, HMP Rochester and HMP East Sutton Park.
The annual Angel Tree project was developed by the Prison Fellowship to give parents in prison the opportunity to send a Christmas present to their children. The Prison Fellowship applied to Kent Community Foundation for funding for the 2023 Angel Tree. They were awarded a total of £4,000 from two of their philanthropic funds. Andy Prescott, head of fundraising and communications at Prison Fellowship, said:"Christmas is especially difficult for people in prison and their children. The Angel Tree lessens the devastation experienced as a result of parental absence by not only helping families connect and build relationships, but by providing children with much-needed joy.
