Angel Gomes shines at Lille after Manchester United exit

Since leaving Old Trafford four years ago after struggling to establish himself as a key player at Manchester United , Angel Gomes has enjoyed a tremendous rich vein of form in the French top flight.

"Angel is maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team," said the Lille boss. "He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn, and he is a player with big skills, big technique. "I just want to thank the manager for putting me on the bench and playing me today, and all the staff back at the club, and everyone who has helped me. I'm from Manchester, Salford, and it's literally down the road. It's just unbelievable."

"He was saying: 'You were doing this and doing that but you should have done this and that...' And this was in front of the whole squad as well. Mourinho was eventually sacked by United in 2018 and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Gomes would make two more substitute cameos for the Reds under Solskjaer and ahead of the 2019/20 season it looked like it would be his time to shine.

Angel Gomes Lille Manchester United Success Domestic Campaign Europa Conference League Quarterfinals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United Weighing Up Move for Wolves Midfielder Joao GomesManchester United are considering a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as they aim to strengthen their squad. Gomes is the first player to be linked with the club following the added investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe. United are looking to add a new defensive midfielder to their ranks, with Gomes being watched on several occasions this season. The 23-year-old Brazilian could also earn his first cap for Brazil on Saturday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Joao Gomes is Manchester United's perfect Kobbie Mainoo 'Pitbull' partnerManchester United transfer news as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer window

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Joao Gomes represents Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new Manchester United transfer planManchester United have been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes after recent comments from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arsenal More Serious Than Manchester United in Race to Sign Joao GomesArsenal are reportedly more serious than Manchester United in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes this summer. Gomes has impressed with his breakout season and recent international call-up for Brazil.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arsenal 'more serious' than Manchester United for Joao Gomes transferMan United look set to strengthen their midfield this summer with several of their current players facing uncertain futures at the club

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Former Manchester United star Angel Di Maria backed by boss as death threat issued following transfer...England’s coach Gareth Southgate congratulates England’s midfielder 08 Jordan Henderson as he is substituted during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »