Ange Postecoglou talks about the challenge of playing at St James’ Park

Ange Postecoglou has been talking about the challenge of playing at St James’ Park . “Newcastle at home… the atmosphere will be electric, they get behind their team and it’s a great game to be involved in, a good test going up there, our form recently has been decent and it’s an important game in the context of our season, so it’s a good challenge and an exciting one.

They are very aggressive, particularly with their pressing, and when they play at home, irrespective of how they set up, the energy they get from the crowd means it’s usually a really up tempo game. If you watch all their games, irrespective of the opposition, they are high tempo, fairly open and it will probably be similar tomorrow. We want to play high tempo, so that should suit us, but we have to match the energy they will bring, particularly early in the game.” “Not for this week. He’s close and, obviously with the weekend off next weekend, it’ll give him time to recover – and he’s on track to do that

Ange Postecoglou St James' Park Newcastle United

