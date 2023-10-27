Ange Postecoglou points Tottenham naysayers to Celtic title run

Ange Postecoglou has told his Tottenham title naysayers that the 'desperation' for a trophy is not his main driving force.

It's good reading at the moment for the Australian and his gallant Spurs side who sit pretty atop the English Premier League, unbeaten in nine games and two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have been imperious in the top flight in recent years. 'Big Ange' fever has taken over London after the Lilywhites lured the 58-year-old from Treble winning glory at Celtic to the English capital in the summer.

And while Spurs have gone 15 years without silverware after a League Cup triumph in 2008, and have never won the Premier League in it's current iteration, Postecoglou says his experience at Celtic shows fans won't be able to spot any change in his demeanour should Spurs title challenge become more than an early season flurry. headtopics.com

When asked if it is hilarity vs pragmatism on the training ground, he said: "Those are not the only two options, you know. It’s not jokes or giggles or me coming in and throwing my significant weight around. I am the same, it doesn’t matter, I am hoping that when people see me they don’t know where we are, what position we are.

"Like you said, at Celtic we were on top for a very long time but at the beginning when we were on top, I don’t think people saw anything different in my demeanour. I don’t think they will (here). It is one thing I do…it’s not about staying kind of level-headed or getting carried away with either thing. It’s just that, my role in that context to be the one thing that people can rely upon to be consistent. headtopics.com

