Ange Postecoglou gives sarcastic response when asked if Tottenham are better without Harry Kane...

all-time record scorer left the club for Bayern Munich in the summer and there were concerns over whether he could be replaced.However, the north London side have been anything but hampered by his departure as they sit top of the Premier League table.himself has also enjoyed a successful start to the season thanks to his 11 goals in 12 appearances thus far.

"We’d have been able to squeeze him in somewhere — and I’m being sarcastic there. But him not being there just allows us to bring different individuals into the team and they change the dynamic. “While the way I want my teams to play has a clear structure, what I try to do is create a balanced squad where individuals can change the dynamics of it."Not having Harry there does change us as a team because we’re using different individuals but if Harry was here the structure would be the same and we’d have the same fundamentals of trying to dominate the opposition and press the opposition.

They have won seven of their nine Premier League games this season and scored 20 goals, conceding just eight in the process. Summer signing James Maddison and fan favourite Heung-min Son have been two of the stars of the show as Spurs continue to impress.Keep up-to-date with all the latest Tottenham fixtures and results and live Premier League standings in our new match centre. headtopics.com

