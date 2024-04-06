Andy Walker insists Celtic won't care about John Beaton refereeing the game - despite admitting that "controversy" is a certainty during the clash with Rangers. Beaton will be the man in the middle for the crucial Scottish Premiership clash having been heavily criticised by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers for his performance on VAR following the Hoops' defeat to Hearts .

The SFA's decision to hand Beaton the whistle for the game at Ibrox raised some eyebrows with some punters buying into conspiracy theories before the Old Firm derby clash. But former Hoops' hero Walker was having none of the madcap claims about the whistler - as he insisted that Callum McGregor and co won't care who is refereeing the game. He reckons that the errors that have rumbled on since the introduction of VAR show a greater issue with officials in Scotland. Walker told talkSPORT: "I don't think you will find any Celtic players worrying about a refereeing performance on Sunday

Andy Walker Celtic John Beaton Refereeing Controversy Scottish Premiership Brendan Rodgers VAR Hearts SFA Ibrox Conspiracy Theories Old Firm Derby Callum Mcgregor Officials Scotland

