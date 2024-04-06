Andy Walker confident in Celtic's strong spine ahead of Rangers clash

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes that Celtic 's strong spine consisting of goalkeeper Joe Hart , defender Cameron Carter-Vickers , midfielder Callum McGregor, and striker Kyogo Furuhashi will give them the advantage in the upcoming match against Rangers .

Walker highlights the importance of each player and their ability to lead the team to victory.

Celtic Rangers Football Match Spine Joe Hart Cameron Carter-Vickers Callum Mcgregor Kyogo Furuhashi

