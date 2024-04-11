Andy Murray's Hotel Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with Special Menu

Andy and his wife Kim have two big reasons to celebrate this month, as April marks ten years since the couple reopened the five-star country house hotel, Cromlix , and nine years since they hosted their wedding there. Unfortunately, the on-site chapel only had 28 seats so it wasn't large enough to accommodate all of their friends and family.

Instead, they exchanged vows at Dunblane Cathedral before celebrating at the six-acre mansion, which was also where Andy's brother Jamie tied the knot in 2010. To honour the tenth anniversary of the hotel reopening, Cromlix has released a new menu which includes dishes served to guests at Andy and Kim's wedding breakfast. Andy and Kim hosted their wedding reception at the Cromlix House Hotel. Created by Executive Head Chef, Darin Campbell, the new menu features: a selection of seasonal canapes using produce grown in the hotel’s kitchen garden; fan-favourite Aberdeenshire rack of lamb with basil and butterbean puree; the famed twice-baked souffle from the late chef Albert Roux; and in a nod to Andy's tennis career, Wimbledon-inspired strawberries and cream. But there were two more sentimental inclusions in the recent offering. The first dish was grilled Scottish asparagus, poached duck egg and hollandaise sauce, which was served at Andy's grandparents Roy and Shirley Erskine's silver wedding anniversary in 1982 – the first function the hotel hosted after being converted from a family home

