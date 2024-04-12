Andy Burnham to Take Part in Charity Ballroom Dance Competition

Andy Burnham , the mayor of Greater Manchester, is preparing to take part in a charity ballroom dance competition. He fears becoming a 'meme on Twitter ' and compares his dancing skills to Bez from the Happy Mondays rather than Ed Balls . The competition aims to raise funds for charities supported by ex-rugby league legend Rob Burrow , who has motor neurone disease . Burnham's main goals are to not fall over or drop his partner during his salsa performance.

He admires Balls and may seek advice from him

Andy Burnham Charity Ballroom Dance Competition Twitter Bez Happy Mondays Ed Balls Fundraising Motor Neurone Disease Salsa Rob Burrow

