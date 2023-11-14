Andretti's Formula 1 entry to develop its own powertrain with GM partnership

'I think they need to do their own engine,' Red Bull boss Christian Horner mused on the subject of Andretti's pending Formula 1 entry when considering what the American outfit needed to do to get its foot in the FOM door. Wish granted, it seems. GM had already partnered with Andretti in name for its prospective F1 entry, opting for the Andretti Cadillac moniker to underline its American-ness as the champion makes greater strides with its popularity in the US.

Cadillac, after all, has had its brand in NASCAR, endurance, and GT racing - so there's plenty of motorsport pedigree to draw upon. Developing its own powertrain lends further credence to the Andretti Cadillac entry, ensuring that it has signed up as a bona fide manufacturer team for the long term rather than as an independent outfit at the behest of a customer contract - although it would have to cast its net out for a short-term deal while GM develops its 2026-spec turbo-hybrid powertrai

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MOTORSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTOSPORT: Andretti's Formula 1 entry to develop its own powertrain with GM partnershipNow that General Motors has registered with the FIA as a F1 powertrain manufacturer for 2028, it appears to dispel one of the main criticisms of Andretti 's prospective entry, writes JBLAutosport 📝

Source: autosport | Read more »

FULLFACT: Full Fact Calls on UK Political Parties for Honest General ElectionFull Fact is urging UK political party leaders to pledge for an honest and transparent general election, allowing meaningful scrutiny of their manifestos and committing to new rules for honest campaigning practices.

Source: FullFact | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayThe new Home Secretary’s first challenge will be the fate of the Rwanda scheme, with Supreme Court judges due to rule on its legality this week. James Cleverly has been tasked with rebuilding what one insider has described as a “demoralised and rudderless” Home Office – as the fate of the flagship Rwanda policy hangs in the balance.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayDoubts persist over the evidence presented and the legitimacy of military action against hospitals in Gaza. Israel claims al-Shifa hospital is a Hamas stronghold, but medical staff and aid groups dispute this.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayThe Prime Minister’s plans to tackle the small boats crisis face a make or break moment on Wednesday. If the highest court in the land gives the plan the green light to proceed, or deems the policy falls foul of UK law.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

SKYNEWS: WHO calls for government action over rising baby formula pricesNational correspondent TomSkyNews describes how the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on UK ministers to take action over the escalating cost of baby formula. Research shows prices in the UK have risen 24% over the past two years. 📺 Sky 501

Source: SkyNews | Read more »